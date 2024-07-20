“Judge Greenlights Lawsuit: DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Controversy Revived!”

A federal judge declared on Friday that undocumented migrants who were transferred to Martha’s Vineyard across the southern border may bring back a complaint against Governor Ron DeSantis and other high-ranking and former officers in his administration.

An organization assisting the migrants and an attorney representing them requested permission previously this month to resubmit the lawsuit against the Republican governor because over fifty migrants were tricked as a publicity trick by the DeSantis administration. Back in April, the lawsuit against DeSantis was first rejected.

Judge Allison Burroughs of the U.S. District Court granted the request in an order.

Her choice was made the day after attorneys for the governor and James Uthmeier, the chief of staff for DeSantis, informed the court that both of them weren’t filing a revised case. However, the agreement drafted by both parties states that DeSantis’s lawyers may submit further efforts to have the case dismissed and to move it to Florida. A schedule for the case’s subsequent actions is also outlined in that agreement.

According to a DeSantis representative, remarks made on Friday on the matter will appear in upcoming court documents.

Records revealed that many senior advisers were heavily involved in the planning of DeSantis’ campaign to obtain funding from the Legislature for the purpose of transporting migrants. DeSantis has been critical of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. When Florida planned to transport migrants from Texas to Massachusetts in September 2022, the White House and Democrats denounced the governor’s actions, causing a political scandal.

Throughout his unsuccessful presidential campaign and reelection campaign, DeSantis brought up the Martha’s Vineyard flights, claiming that he approved the shipment in order to highlight Biden’s policies. In his remarks last week at the Republican National Convention, he stated them once more.