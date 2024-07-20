If Harris is selected as the nominee, Democratic donors start organizing to collect funds for her

Vice President Kamala Harris’s supporters have started contacting Democratic donors to give her money if President Joe Biden withdraws from the 2024 contest.

As per individuals comfortable with the initiatives, a women’s political organization has started talking to its funding base in an attempt to guarantee the first round of donations to the potential Harris campaign, and one Democratic donor counselor has started gathering promises from female Democratic donors in favor of Harris.

These individuals disclosed details of the financial operations under tight confidentiality due to the highly dangerous political position Harris holds as Biden’s choice for president and the internal divisions throughout the Democratic Party regarding Biden’s future.

“What matters is that there should be a strong initial demonstration of support for her, indicating that we are all behind her,” stated an authority in the women’s political movement who was granted privacy to discuss delicate Democratic Party arrangements.

The company has started crafting messages and emails. The source said that those who prioritize promoting female candidates are currently planning to assist Harris with a swift demonstration of support, having names of potential donations available. According to the source, some donors had previously made it known that they would like to donate.

As soon as Harris becomes a possible candidacy, “donors begin to line up to support her,” the political figure continued. “We are aware that every one of our donors is expressing a desire to assist her.”

The political figure clarified that complete promises were inappropriate.

However, the donor consultant reported that 5 donors were already pledged to possibly make six-figure contributions to a Democratic ticket that included Harris as the front-runner. However, the individual stressed that the project is still in its early stages and that it remains unclear what would happen to the campaign financing if more than one woman ended up competing for the nomination.

The attempt is being made in instability among Democratic Party officials, ongoing demands for Biden to resign, and depressing polling numbers that suggest a dark future for the president’s prospects of winning a 2nd term.