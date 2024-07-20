Mexican exiled from Virginia after being accused for rape

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Washington, D.C. reports that on July 17, a 42-year-old Mexican suspect who had been sought for rape in his native country was expelled from the United States.

According to Liana J. Castano, director of the ERO Washington, D.C. Field Office, Alejandro Piedras-Padilla was taken out of the United States and given to Mexican officials. “Alejandro Piedras-Padilla tried to escape justice in Mexico by staying out in Virginia,” Castano stated. “He presented a serious risk to the people living in our neighborhoods. We are not going to let the criminal elements of the world find protection in our communities in Virginia and Washington, D.C.”

Piedras entered the nation illegally on July 30, 2008, close to Laredo, Texas, and was detained by the US Border Patrol.

While a voluntary departure to Mexico was allowed, he invaded the country again at an unspecified time and place without being checked out, admitted, or given parole by an immigration officer in the United States.

After Piedras was arrested by the Prince William County Police Department on allegations that were subsequently dismissed by the Prince William County Circuit Court, ERO Washington, D.C. filed a migration detainer towards him at the Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center in Manassas, Virginia on October 9, 2023. Piedras was given possession of ERO Washington by the prison on May 30, and he was given a notice to show up before the immigration judge of the Department of Justice.

A DOJ immigration court in Annandale, Virginia, issued an order on June 11, 2024, directing Piedras’ deportation from the United States to Mexico.

Piedras is being held by Mexican officials in connection with allegations of rape.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review (ERO) of the Justice Department removes those who do not have a valid reason to be in the country, even at the instructions of immigration judges. Immigration judges decide whether a noncitizen is liable for a final order of elimination or qualifies for specific types of relief from elimination according to the grounds of every single case.