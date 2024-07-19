“Former White House Physician Drops Bombshell: Biden and Harris Unfit to Lead – Shocking Allegations Revealed!”

The former White House physician, U.S. Representative Ronnie Jackson of Texas, stated that Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden were unable to hold the office of president.

According to The Center Square, Jackson has been questioning Biden’s mental and physical condition for the past 3 years and has demanded that he be fired from office in accordance with the 25th Amendment. The 1967 amendment defines the steps for substituting the president or vice president in specific situations. Only 3 times, in 1973 and 1974, has it been utilized.

Jackson also demanded that Harris be fired from her position as Biden’s alleged “border czar,” presenting a resolution earlier this year requesting that the president appoint “an established and qualified leader” in the place of her.

He declared on Wednesday night at the Republican National Convention, “To be a president is an uncompromising 24/7 job.” In actuality, vacation time is an illusion. Our president must be able to act quickly to make decisions that are both clear and firm. The president needs to be prepared for the phone to ring in the late hours of the night. Sadly, our president right now isn’t prepared to answer that call. Let’s not fool ourselves—China and Joe Biden have not been treated kindly by “Father Time.” North Korea, Iran, and Russia don’t stick to Biden’s 10:00 AM–4:00 PM schedule.

“We weren’t in this position if not for Joe Biden’s team and his family,” he said, laying blame equally on Harris and Biden’s family.

They must feel sorry for him and put his well-being and the security of our nation first. However, they have prioritized their interests over those of America. Kamala Harris, his vice president, may bear the majority of the criticism. She hasn’t told us the truth. She has misled us. She is as unsuited in personality as Joe Biden is in terms of body and mind, having prioritized party over nation.”