A conservative group of researchers has sued the federal government to obtain documents that it claims to have information that could lead to a “gotcha” situation throughout the health of President Joe Biden.

The Heritage Foundation, the group behind “Project 2025,” a hard-right plan for a 2nd Trump phrase, filed a complaint demanding a list of “all medicines issued on any airplane identified with the calling sign ‘Air Force One,'” starting on January 20, 2021, the day of Biden’s inauguration.

A 922-page “demand for leadership” called Project 2025 is intended to act as a guide for the arriving Trump administration. It includes measures that would criminalize abortion, severely increase presidential powers, cut money for climate science, eviscerate LGBTQ security, charge “anti-white racism,” and swap hundreds of thousands of federal civil servants.

The Independent was able to get the Heritage lawsuit, which was secretly filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. on July 9 by Mike Howell, a former Trump administration official and the head of the group’s “Oversight Project.”

According to Heritage, the lawsuit aims to “expose” the Biden White House’s claimed “woke goals control of the federal government.” Howell made headlines lately when he labeled so-called furries in a number of leaked texts, referring to them as “deteriorate perverts” and attacking a hacker gang comprised of them.

In the complaint, Heritage argues that the kinds of drugs prescribed on Air Force One serve the public interest due to concerns regarding the President’s physical and mental health have been discussed widely in the press and by the general public since the June 27th Presidential Debate and the issuance of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s Report.

Following his dismal performance during the initial debate of the campaign season, prominent Democrats called on the 81-year-old president to let it down in favor of a younger contender. Since then, Biden has promised to continue campaigning.