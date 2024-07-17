“Trump’s Grip on Florida Slips: Shocking Poll Results Revealed!”

A recent survey indicates that former President Donald Trump’s advantages have shrunk in his home state of Florida.

According to a Presidential Voting Intention survey conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies in collaboration with The Telegraph among 3,601 voters in swing states, Trump’s lead over Vice President Joe Biden has shrunk in 2 significant swing states, Florida and North Carolina since June.

In 2020, Trump had already beaten Biden in both states; that June, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey showed him leading Biden in Florida by 6 points.

But in Florida, he suddenly lags the sitting president by just 4 points. According to the study, 45% of respondents said they would vote for Trump, as opposed to 41% for Biden.

There are additional recent polls that show Trump leading Florida by just four points. In a June Fox News survey, Trump received 50% of the vote, against Biden’s 46%.

However, according to the poll aggregation Race to the White House, Trump leads Biden in the state by an average of 8 points, with Biden scoring 41 percent and Trump scoring 49 percent.

Florida has been a crucial swing state historically, supporting Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 as well as Bill Clinton in 1996. However, in more recent times, the state has turned into a Republican stronghold. GOP Governor Ron DeSantis defeated his Democratic opponent in November 2022, receiving 59.4% of the vote to 40% of the vote.

In the 2020 presidential contest, Trump received 51.2 percent of the vote, while Biden received 47.9 percent.

In North Carolina, another state where Trump led Biden by 3 points in June, his lead is likewise getting smaller. The poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed that Trump’s lead had shrunk to just 2 points, with 44% of respondents stating they planned to vote for him vs 42% for Biden.

In Michigan, the survey puts Biden a single point ahead of Trump.

Still, Trump’s lead hasn’t shrunk to nothing. He leads Biden by two to six points in 5 of the 6 swing states, according to the poll, which was taken before the former president’s shooting attempt on Saturday.