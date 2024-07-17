“Elon Musk Declares SpaceX Exodus from California Over New Law – Here’s Why!”

On Tuesday, at X which was once the home of Twitter, Elon Musk proclaimed that he planned on moving the SpaceX headquarters away from California because of a new law that he said was aimed directly at families and businesses.

The passage of the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act or the AB 1955 was approved and signed into law by California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. Intentional or not, the CEO of the rocket maker seemed to be referring to it.

In a statement of the legislator, Christopher Ward, who facilitated the legislation, it seeks to ensure that school districts are not able to implement forced adventure policies surrounding students’ gender identity, provide the tools for students and parents to navigate conversations regarding gender and identity in secret and protect teachers and other employees if they choose not to out a student.

Musk already admitted in a post on x that the measure was for the state’s families.

He said, “This is the last straw, referencing law and all of the subsequent laws that targeted families and businesses, SpaceX is moving its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.

In the subsequent article, Musk claimed that he had explained the implications of the kind of legislation Newsom espouses to the latter.

Speaking to Governor Newsom, I pointed it to him one year ago that legislation of such a nature would force families and organizations to run away from California to protect their children,” he said.

Later on, Musk expressed his desire to move his company, Social Media X, to Austin, Texas.

Uncertain is how many workers are going to need to relocate to Texas in case this idea is put into operation. The professional platform for marketplace information PitchBook reports that SpaceX has thousands of employees. Indeed, over twenty years ago, Musk started SpaceX.