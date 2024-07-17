“Time Traveler or Tech Pioneer? Woman in 1938 Film Reveals Truth Behind ‘Cell Phone’ Mystery!”

After Scoop View uploaded the video, the so-called time traveler became well-known. The description of the video said, “Time Traveler in 1938 film spotted speaking on a cell phone in 1938 walking out of a Dupont Factory in Massachusetts.” One woman sticks out from the other workers in the plant; she is holding what looks to be a cell phone around her ear. She appears to be interacting cheerfully before lowering her hand to speak with her coworkers. The black handheld item she held fit in her palm, but the video quality wasn’t sufficient to prove it was a cell phone.

More than 1.8 million people saw the video, and many of them were amazed at the notion of a cellphone back then. “Whoa. In addition to time travel, modern phones can also communicate with mobile phone towers that won’t be around in 70 years. That’s incredible,” @rangerhawk remarked. “This video is really awesome. When everyone else is using their house phones, she uses her wireless phone to journey back in time. That’s quite clever, @phillipbedwell8424 said.

Some people, nevertheless, thought it might be a wallet, a radio, a pocketbook, or a hearing aid instead of a mobile phone. “Just the fact that she has stuff in her hand, that is not easily recognized, does not imply it’s a cell phone,” tweeted @raven21633.

The truth was disclosed by her great-grandchild while the mystery woman and her “mobile phone” acquired popularity. The woman was holding an experimental wireless phone that DuPont had constructed at its manufacturing facility in Leominster, Massachusetts, based on the Mirror. “My great-grandmother Gertrude Jones is the woman you see. Her age was seventeen. She remembered this film really well when I talked to her about it. According to her, DuPont has a phone communications unit in the workplace,” the source disclosed.