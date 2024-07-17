“Trump Triumphs with Shocking Legal Victory in Georgia!”

Donald Trump’s plea to have Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis removed from her position in his case of election meddling dismissed has been granted, the Court of Appeals of Georgia decided on Tuesday. This is because the presidential election has already occurred.

December 5th was the new date set by the court for the hearings. This implies that the case won’t probably get back to it until much later in 2025 if it ever does. The lawsuit against Trump will be put on hold until after his term in 2029 if he is elected to the White House.

A lower court ruling was appealed by Trump and his co-defendants to have Willis removed from the case, and previously this month, the court issued an order staying Trump’s election meddling case as they await the outcome of those appeals.

After that, the Supreme Court ruled on Trump’s immunity, preventing any president from being prosecuted for actions they allege to have been “official acts” while in office. The false elector plot developed by Trump and his friends was described as an “official act” by one of his lawyers.

The court also confirmed that the current president cannot be legally charged, which means that if Trump is elected yet again, his criminal proceedings will stop immediately. This was stated in a tiny footnote in Chief Justice John Roberts’ majority ruling.

The ruling by the Georgia court was made one day after Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed Trump’s Florida lawsuit about secret information. Cannon declared that Jack Smith’s appointment as special prosecutor was illegal.