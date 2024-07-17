“Elon Musk’s Bold Move: Texas Bound After California’s Transgender Law Sparks HQ Exodus!”

Following the enactment of a new law by California Governor Gavin Newsom that forbids public schools from informing parents when their students are defined as transgender, Elon Musk has announced that he is shifting the headquarters of 2 tech companies to Texas.

The law was designed to safeguard trans kids as well as educators who might suffer repercussions for supporting trans kids. It makes California the very first state in the union to forbid schools from identifying transgender kids to their parents.

Following Newsom’s signing of enabling legislation to bring the SAFETY Act into law on Monday, Musk said on Tuesday that he is transferring the offices of his space business SpaceX, and social media service X out of the state of California.

“Due to the legislation and all the others that followed it, targeting both families and businesses, SpaceX is relocating its HQ from Hawthorne, Calif., to Starbase, Texas,” Musk announced on X on Tuesday.

Musk claims that one year ago, he informed Newsom that “rules of this nature could compel families and businesses to depart California in order to safeguard their children.”

In order to avoid having to “escape gangs of violent drug addicts” while entering and exiting the premises, he announced that he would relocate the X headquarters from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.

Additionally, Musk stated that he moved from California to Texas, which doesn’t have a personal income tax. In contrast, California imposes the highest state income tax in the country, which is 12.3% for individuals earning over $698,271, in addition to a 1% tax for mental healthcare services for those earning $1 million or more annually.

Xavier Alexander Musk, the estranged son of Elon Musk, changed his legal name to Vivian Jenna Wilson in 2022 and underwent a gender transformation.

Wilson was portrayed by Musk as a “fervent Marxist” who would not interact with him and concealed her gender identity until he learned of it from another person. Musk accused “neo-Marxists” of the transformation. Musk claims to have tried contacting her but received no response.