“Tom Cruise Forbidden from Seeing Daughter Due to Scientology Rules: Inside Suri’s Private Upbringing”

After a 2012 divorce, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise were given full custody of their daughter Suri. And that appeared to have had a significant influence on her upbringing, particularly because she was shielded from the Scientology faith.

The couple issued a statement following the shocking announcement of their breakup, saying, “We are dedicated to staying together as parents to achieve what is in our daughter Suri’s greatest interests.” We wish to respect one another’s dedication to our individual values, encourage one another in our duties as parents, and keep things that directly impact our family private.

According to divorce rules, Suri cannot be exposed to Scientology

The 18-year-old Suri, who abandoned her father’s surname and followed in a few of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s footsteps, is said to be distant from the Mission: Impossible star and hasn’t encountered him in eleven years.

This was proved when he failed to show up for her high school prom or her 18th birthday celebration in April. Furthermore, based on certain reports regarding their relationship, Cruise’s membership in Scientology is mostly to blame for their separation.

As per earlier TMZ stories, there was a clause in Katie and Tom’s divorce deal that stated Suri could not be introduced to any Scientology-related material. Due to this, the actor from Top Gun: Maverick isn’t actually permitted to engage in too much time with her according to religious regulations.

Tom Cruise ‘Can’t Interact With His Daughter’ Apparently Because of Scientology ‘Priorities’

Former major Scientologist Karen De La Carriere, who left the faith in 2010 after 35 years, earlier informed the Daily Mail, “By rigorous principles, Tom can’t interact or connect with his daughter.” She went on, “Scientology has no morality or hesitation about family loyalty and aims simply to break down families.” “In Scientology, family comes second,” she said.