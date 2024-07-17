“Nine Democrats Move to Strip Trump of Secret Service Protection After Assassination Attempt”

A few weeks before an attempt on the president’s life was made on Saturday, 9 Democrats in the US House attempted to remove former President Donald Trump from his Secret Service protection.

One of their employees stated on Facebook that the gunman needed shooting instruction so he couldn’t “miss another time” after Trump recovered from the shooting. Subsequently, the employee was let go and the post was removed.

A bill to deprive Trump of his Secret Service detail was submitted in April by U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. Thompson headed the bipartisan select committee that looked into the attacks on January 6. The Republican-controlled House has not acted on the bill since it was presented on April 19.

A statement from Thompson stated that the DISGRACED Former Protectees Act, also known as the Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated regarding Indicted and Highly Immoral Former Protectees Act, will modify current law to abolish U.S. Secret Service security for “the ones who were previously handed down to prison after being convicted for a Federal or State felony – outlining that jail officials will be in charge of the safety of all prisoners no matter their previous Secret Service protection.”

“Sadly, the law as it stands now does not take into account the potential effects that Secret Service protection—even for a former President—may have on a protectee’s felony prison sentence,” Thompson stated.

Although, unfortunately, we have reached this point, this never-considered situation may actually come to pass. As a result, we must be ready and change the legislation to provide the American people the assurance that individuals who are condemned to prison will actually serve their full term and that protected status does not include preferential treatment.