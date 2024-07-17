“Florida’s Fake Cop Saga: The Bizarre Life of Jeremy Dewitte Revealed”

Jeremy Dewitte has a lifelong ambition to work as a police officer. The native of Florida made the decision early on that nothing could prevent him from carrying the uniform, operating the motorcycles, and entering the community as a confident, powerful guy.

Dewitte was prepared to go to any lengths to fulfill his ambitions. Anything except going to a police academy and earning a certification as an officer. The weird story of the imaginary Floridian police officer/criminal was shared by True Crime TikTok creator Ashley (@HeeBeeJeebEezTV). The famed narrative is both perplexing and compelling.

When Dewitte was initially discovered imitating a police officer in 1998, he was only given a slap on the wrist since he was so young.

It’s unknown how long he had been performing this before being discovered, but his effort to use his actual ID to steal about $14 worth of gas was what exposed him.

Dewitte continued his lies even after being discovered, even though many residents of his community were aware that he wasn’t a real police officer and would frequently denounce him for strange conduct. Nevertheless, he received light sentences and penalties each time he was prosecuted, and this didn’t stop him from dressing up as an officer in his daily life.

The fictitious police officer was accused and found guilty of sexually abusing a youngster in 2005. In 2009, he broke his probation by not registering as a sexual offender, and as a result, he received an additional 4 years in imprisonment.

Following his early 2011 release, he decided to fully commit to the role and put together the Metro State Special Services, a team of fictitious police officers. Although they were merely authorized to accompany funeral processions, to the untrained eye, it appeared to be a group of actual police officers. Dewitte would continue to attempt to stop traffic, pull people over, and speed on the highway with disregard for the potential legal repercussions.

Every one of his fake cops was equipped with a body camera, from which Dewitte would post videos on his YouTube account. When a genuine sheriff’s deputy saw him directing traffic while acting extremely uncivil and unfriendly, he was ultimately arrested once more and taken into custody.