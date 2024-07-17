“Richard Simmons’ Brother Speaks Out: The Truth Behind the Fitness Guru’s Untimely Death!”

Former fitness icon Richard Simmons’ brother made a statement shortly after it was revealed that he had died, a day after turning 76.

Lenny Simmons talked about his brother’s untimely death and the deceased fitness star’s life and achievements when he spoke with PEOPLE.

Lenny said, “I do not want anyone to be depressed about my brother.” “I want people to always remember him for the sincere happiness and love he instilled in their lives. He has a genuine concern for others. Over his career, he offered support to thousands of people by phone, letter, and email. Lenny added, “Don’t be depressed. Honor his life.”

The brother of fitness icon Richard Simmons went on to say that his brother was excited about what was next for his brother. “He was really enthusiastic about all of the projects he was collaborating on,” Lenny said.

“We are in shock,” he continued. At this difficult point, please show the family some respect.

Richard Simmons’ maid contacted 911 shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, causing the arrival of cops at the fitness guru’s Los Angeles home. At the scene, they declared him dead.

The entire world really has lost an angel,” declared Richard’s longtime publicist, Tom Estey, upon learning of his passing.

The night before he was discovered unconscious, Simmons, according to law enforcement officials, had fallen in his restroom. They think that this might have been the chance.

At the moment, there is no suspicion of foul play. The natural cause of Richard Simmons’ death is being looked at. The reason for death has not been officially disclosed. While they collaborated on General Hospital, actress Lynn Herring talked openly to PEOPLE about Richard Simmons’ “bad” sense of humor.