“Inside the Fentanyl Robbery Gang (F.R.G.): Drugs, Deception, and Deadly Consequences”

The US Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania recently revealed that a federal grand jury is accusing Amanda Marie Correa, 29, Robert Andrew Barnes, 24, Christine Deann DiCarlo, 50, Shaqare Jaymont Blackwell, 23, Shakur Serafin Brownstein, 27, Dylan Wilson Small, 35, and Samual Jordan, 42, with conspiring to give away a controlled substance that results in demise and serious physical damage; 2 counts of providing fentanyl that results in passing away and serious internal injury; 2 counts of carrying weapons in support of a drug trafficking crime; abduction; and worsened identity theft.

The accusation claims that this group of people, who law enforcement has named the “Fentanyl Robbery Gang (F.R.G.),” a few of whom were connected to New York gangs, traded drugs and firearms, as claimed by United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

They also connected with people who were interested in buying prostitutes through dating websites. The F.R.G. would make plans to visit the victim’s home with the goal of robbing them of valuables such as drugs, money, mobile phones, credit and debit cards, proof of identity, weapons, and other valuables.

The victim could be offered drugs, typically cocaine purportedly, but the drugs actually contained fentanyl, which the victim was unaware of.

In the event that the victim declined the drugs, F.R.G. members and supporters would forcefully or covertly inject the victim with fentanyl-laced pharmaceuticals. To steal valuable stuff such as narcotics, money, mobile phones, credit and debit cards, identification documents, guns, and additional items, was done by rendering the victims incapacitated.

Members of the F.R.G. would rather decide to carry out residential robberies, where they could be allowed entry into the victim’s home by additional members and friends and proceed to steal valuables at gunpoint or by other violent means, such as hazards, assaults, and criminal assault if the victim was not rendered disabled or not rendered incapacitated soon enough.