“Tragic Death of Noah Bush, 8-Year-Old Black Boy Ruled Homicide- Drowned by 2 White Kids”

A news release from the Davis Bozeman Johnson Law company announced that the tragic loss of an 8-year-old Black boy in Georgia at the request of 2 White children had been ruled a homicide.

Officials charged and detained two minors, ages 10 and 11, on July 10, 2024, about the death of Noah Bush in the town of Jesup. The identification of Noah’s body, discovered underwater in a construction waste dump close to his residence on May 16, occurred about 2 months before the arrest. On May 15, he vanished from sight. The medical examiner declared Noah’s accidental death to be a murder. Each of the white boys’ mothers has now also been arrested in this case.

The 11-year-old accused is charged with several offenses, such as Simple Battery, Unintentional Killing, Covering up the Murder of Another, and Criminal Infractions, based on the report. The 10-year-old was accused of both criminal trespass and hiding the demise of another. Following a lead detective’s statement at a possible cause hearing, the accusations were filed.

The lawyer for the Bush family, Mawuli Mel Davis, said that the lead detective’s evidence indicated the 11-year-old had been seen on camera hitting the Black kid and calling him vulgarly and with cheap names before Noah’s murder.

Davis stated, “We are unable to rule off the possibility that these young people’s insane actions on the day Noah died were motivated in part by their ethnicity.”

The children were placed under arrest orders, and the 11-year-old’s bond was set at $10,000.

Additionally, charges were brought against one of the suspects’ mother

Also, Natalie Hardison, the boy’s mother, aged eleven, was taken into custody on felony charges for making false statements while the case against Noah was being investigated.

Demetrice Bush, Noah’s mother, acknowledged relief that at least a single adult was facing charges and highlighted the family’s desire to hold everyone responsible.

“That even 1 of the adult defendants is facing legal action pleases our family. We will not give up the struggle for justice till everyone who is connected in any manner is held legally responsible. Demetrice Bush issued a statement saying, “We appreciate the community’s constant support.”