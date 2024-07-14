Foster Care Students Find Hope and Success at Sacramento State University: A Story of Resilience and Support

Foster Care Students Thrive at Sacramento State University

Generous Support Transforms Lives of Deja and Jaliyah

According to CBSNews, Deja Douglas and Jaliyah Dramera were students who grew up in foster care. They found a safe and supportive place at Sacramento State University. The university has a special program for students who grew up in foster care, which helps them with things like school, housing, and money. This program has helped Deja and Jaliyah feel happy and confident.

Deja and Jaliyah got a big surprise when they were each given $500 monthly for a year. This money will help them focus on their studies instead of worrying about money. With this help, they plan to graduate and give back to their community.

READ ALSO: SNAP Benefits Delayed in Hawaii: Expert Tips to Get Your Food Assistance on Track

Community Unites to Support Foster Care Students with School Supplies Drive

Deja and Jaliyah said that some things they need to help them in school are glue, whiteouts three-ring binders, backpacks, and other basic supplies. To help students like Deja and Jaliyah, CBS Sacramento and GoodDay Sacramento are working with United Way to collect backpacks filled with these supplies. We can all help make a difference by giving back to our community.

READ ALSO: SNAP Benefits: How the Government’s Food Assistance Program Fails to Meet the Needs of Millions