Fatal Drive-Thru Shooting Rocks San Antonio: 33-Year-Old Sonic Worker Killed

Fatal Shooting at San Antonio Sonic

Worker Killed in Drive-Thru Shooting: Police Search for Suspects

According to TrueCrimeNews, A sad event happened at a Sonic restaurant in San Antonio. A 33-year-old worker, Daniel Shrewsbury, was shot by two Americans during a fight in the drive-thru. The woman who shot him pulled out a gun and hurt Daniel badly. Despite getting back inside the restaurant, Daniel died from his injuries.

Tragedy Strikes San Antonio: Sonic Worker Killed in Drive-Thru Shooting

The police have found pictures of the two people who might be involved and are asking for help from anyone who knows something. The people close to Daniel say he was a kind and caring person. His mom says “Many people loved my son.” The community is very upset and trying to understand why this happened.

