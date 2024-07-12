SNAP Benefits Delayed in Hawaii: Expert Tips to Get Your Food Assistance on Track

SNAP Benefits Delayed in Hawaii: What’s Causing the Delays?

Department Works to Clear Backlog: How You Can Get Help

According to Khon2, There’s a problem with SNAP benefits in Hawaii. Some families haven’t gotten their food money on time. Usually, the Department of Human Services sends the money to people’s EBT cards on the third or fifth of the month. But this month, it’s taking longer than usual.

The department is working hard to fix the problem. They don’t have enough people to do all the work, so the people who are left have to work extra hours on weekends. The department apologizes for the trouble and thanks the workers for their hard work. They are trying to hire more people to help with the workload.

Get Help with SNAP Benefits: Tips and Resources

If you’re waiting for your SNAP benefits, you should check to see if you missed a review. You should also make sure your address is correct with the department. If you have any questions or concerns, you can call (855) 643-1543 or use the department’s website to get help.

