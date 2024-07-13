Hawaii Brush Fire Leads to Closure of Haleakala National Park

A brush fire that ignited on Wednesday evening in eastern Maui has scorched over 420 acres in two days, necessitating the closure of Haleakala National Park and prompting a two-day emergency proclamation from the Maui County Mayor.

The Fire’s Origin and Response

The fire started on Crater Road, along the slopes of Haleakala, and was attributed to hot spots in a eucalyptus grove that grew in intensity overnight, as stated by the Maui Fire Department on Friday morning. Maui County Mayor declared an emergency on Thursday morning but lifted the proclamation by nighttime as conditions improved. By Friday morning, the fire was 70% contained within 355 acres. The response involved multiple Maui Fire Department crews, aircraft, water tenders, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources wildland crew. This fire coincides with the first anniversary of the Lahaina wildfires, the deadliest wildfire in the U.S. in over a century, which claimed over 100 lives and caused nearly $6 billion in damages.

Impact on Local Community and Travel

Hawaii is one of the highest wildfire-risk states due to its warm, dry climate and the proliferation of non-native, fire-prone grasses and shrubs. The recent fires underscore the ongoing vulnerability of the region. As the Maui community continues to recover from last year’s devastation, concerns about safety and travel are paramount.

The Crater Road fire began near the entrance to Haleakala National Park, at an elevation of about 7,000 feet, driven by strong winds of 40 mph and challenging terrain. Although residents in nearby areas were initially advised to prepare for potential evacuations, no structural damages or injuries have been reported. Maui County officials have urged people to avoid the area as response teams work to contain the fire. Mayor Richard Bissen emphasized the importance of community safety and collective efforts to manage the situation.

Current Travel Safety and Park Closures

Despite the fire, travel to Maui remains safe as long as visitors avoid Haleakala National Park. The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) assured travelers that the fire was far from Kahului Airport and the island’s resort areas. No travel advisories have been issued, and the fire does not pose a threat to Maui’s water supply.

Haleakala National Park is closed indefinitely, with road closures leading up to it. All sunrise reservations at the park are canceled until further notice, and no new reservations are being accepted. However, the Kipahulu District, a scenic coastal region on the backside of the dormant volcano, remains open. Visitors can still explore bamboo forests and waterfalls in this lush area.

While the Crater Road fire has caused significant disruption, Maui remains a safe destination for travelers. Visitors are advised to stay informed about local conditions and avoid the affected areas. The combined efforts of local authorities and fire response teams are focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors.