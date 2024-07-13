A Mountain Lion Strolls Through Arizona Hospital

Patients and staff at Tucson Medical Center, located about 100 miles south of Phoenix, received an unexpected visitor on Friday morning when a mountain lion wandered onto the hospital grounds. The big cat, a subadult male, found itself stuck in an enclosed courtyard around 10:30 a.m., according to Arizona Game and Fish spokesperson Michael Colaianni.

Mountain Lion Encounter at Tucson Medical Center

The mountain lion’s presence quickly attracted attention, with onlookers snapping pictures and videos as it paced and peered into the windows, looking for an escape route. In its attempt to find a way out, the mountain lion injured one of its paws by breaking a window. Despite this, no patients, staff, or visitors were at risk, and no one was injured during the incident. Hospital spokesperson Carrie Santiago confirmed that the lion was tranquilized and safely removed from the courtyard a couple of hours later by Arizona Game and Fish personnel.

Social Media Reactions and Puns

The Tucson Police Department added a lighthearted twist to the incident, sharing the story on social media with a series of puns. “TPD officers from the Midtown Division were called to a local hospital today for reports of a trapped ‘cat burglar,'” the post read. “The ‘suspect’ had damaged a window, but thankfully, members from Arizona Game & Fish were able to safely remove the mountain lion without further damage and injury.” The department also praised their “a-lion-ces” with public safety partners.

Local social media account @WhatsUpTucson shared updates about the encounter, generating numerous humorous comments. One user joked, “Irony: I am still a patient at TMC and wasn’t eaten by Mountain Lion,” to which another replied, “Only ironic if a) you wanted to get eaten and b) that was your way out.” Another user quipped, “Just wanted a cat scan,” while Tim Bentley added, “It would’ve been a HIPAA violation if we gave the mountain lion your room number,” referencing the federal privacy law.

Safe Removal and Wildlife Management

The Arizona Game and Fish Department, which was responsible for the safe removal of the mountain lion, reported that the animal did not exhibit any aggression towards humans or other unacceptable behaviors. The quick and efficient response by the department ensured the safety of everyone involved and minimized stress for the mountain lion.

This incident highlights the occasional encounters between urban areas and wildlife in Arizona, where mountain lions and other wild animals can sometimes stray into populated areas. Wildlife experts advise the public to remain calm and contact authorities in such situations to ensure safe and humane handling of the animals.

In the end, the mountain lion was safely relocated, and the hospital grounds were declared secure, allowing patients and staff to resume their day without further interruptions. This unusual visit serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between human habitation and wildlife habitats.