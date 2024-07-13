Your Ultimate Guide to Visit Dollywood Theme Park this Summer

Dollywood, the renowned theme park located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is a summer favorite for families and thrill-seekers alike. With an array of exciting rides and attractions, it’s no wonder the park draws large crowds, especially during the summer months. However, one downside to the fun-filled days at Dollywood is the inevitable long lines. According to queue-times.com, the average wait time for some rides can be around 40 minutes, and on particularly busy days, it can even stretch close to an hour. Standing in line under the hot summer sun can quickly dampen the excitement of the park.

The Ultimate Solution: Dollywood TimeSaver Passes

To enhance your Dollywood experience and minimize waiting times, the park offers TimeSaver passes. These passes provide expedited access to select rides and priority seating at shows, allowing you to make the most of your visit. TimeSaver passes come in three tiers, ranging from $60 to $99, and must be purchased in addition to general admission tickets.

Understanding TimeSaver Tiers and Benefits

1-Day Dollywood TimeSaver: Price: $60+ per person

Features: Grants five expedited entries to 12 specific attractions, including priority seating at shows in Dollywood theaters. This pass can be used once at Dragonflies and FireChaser Express but is not valid for Lightning Rod or Big Bear Mountain. 1-Day Dollywood TimeSaver Plus: Price: $80+ per person

Features: Offers unlimited expedited entries to 13 specific attractions and priority seating at shows in Dollywood theaters. This pass can be used once at FireChaser Express and Lightning Rod but does not include Big Bear Mountain. 1-Day TimeSaver Premium: Price: $99 per person

Features: Provides unlimited expedited entries to 15 specific attractions, including priority seating at shows in Dollywood theaters. This pass can be used once at Big Bear Mountain.

Eligible Rides and Theaters

With a TimeSaver pass, you can enjoy expedited access to 14 rides and theaters, including:

Barnstormer

Dragonflier

Drop Line

FireChaser Express

Mystery Mine

Sky Rider

Smoky Mountain River Rampage

Tennessee Tornado

Thunderhead

Waltzing Swinger

Wild Eagle

Celebrity Theater

Pines Theater

Showstreet Palace Theater

The Lightning Rod is available with the TimeSaver Plus option, and Big Bear Mountain is included only with the Premium pass. For show reservations, guests must visit the TimeSaver Reservation Center to select their show times.

Dollywood TimeSaver Deals

Dollywood offers discounts on TimeSaver passes for Gold and Diamond pass holders, with savings of up to $10. Additionally, guests staying at Dollywood resorts, such as DreamMore Resort and HeartSong Lodge, receive a complimentary TimeSaver pass with the purchase of theme park tickets or a season pass.

Ticket Prices and Purchasing Information

General admission to Dollywood is $92 for adults, while child and senior tickets are priced at $82. Season passes, which provide access to festivals, events, discounts, and other benefits, range from $174 to $249. Payment plans are available to make the purchase more manageable. Tickets and season passes can be purchased directly from Dollywood’s official website, Dollywood.com, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable visit to the park.