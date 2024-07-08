South Salt Lake Tops List: Utah’s Most Dangerous Cities in 2024 Revealed

South Salt Lake: Utah’s Most Dangerous City in 2024 Revealed

2024 Report: Utah’s Most Dangerous Cities and the Wealth Gap Exposed

Utah is known for its beautiful scenery and outdoor fun but some areas are most dangerous than they seem, according to the report of SOUTHWEST JOURNAL. RoadSnacks’ 2024 study, based on FBI crime data reveals South Salt Lake as the most dangerous city in Utah. Despite the state’s wealth certain areas struggle with high crime rates, unemployment and low incomes. These places face serious problems like robberies car thefts, and shootings. While many Utah residents enjoy a peaceful life others live in cities where crime is a daily concern. This shows a big gap between the rich and poor in Utah highlighting the need for better solutions to these issues.

READ ALSO: Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico 2024: Safety Concerns for Tourists and Residents

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Utah

Ogden, Utah a city once lauded by Forbes as the sixth best place to raise a family in the United States back in 2010 now grapples with disheartening crime statistics. Despite its favorable ranking Ogden had the fifth highest burglary rate in Utah in 2020 with nearly one car theft occurring each day. While locals might joke about criminals eyeing the Hill Aerospace Museum the reality remains grim. However, there’s a silver lining for Ogden’s families as they experience 83% less violent crime and 100% less property crime compared to South Salt Lake.

As Utah’s second-largest city West Valley ranks as the fifth most dangerous place to live in the state. Residents here contend with the fifth highest violent crime rate which includes the 15th highest rate of sexual assault and the tenth highest homicide rate in Utah averaging one murder per month. In an ironic twist the Hale Centre Theatre could consider staging “Crime and Punishment” to emphasize the consequences of criminal activity. A slight reduction in property crime offers a glimmer of hope. The city is still haunted by the horrific 2012 murder of six-year-old Sierra Newbold a tragedy that shocked the community and spurred efforts to enhance child safety.

Just south of Salt Lake City lies Murray the fourth most dangerous city in Utah for 2022. With the third highest property crime rate in the state residents faced a 1 in 15 chance of being robbed or having their property damaged in 2020. Secure your belongings before heading to Murray City Park and always lock your doors as the city sees more than one burglary and one car theft daily. Violent crime also looms large with Murray recording the 16th highest rate of sexual assault cases in Utah.

Venturing away from the capital region we find Roosevelt Utah’s third most dangerous city. The past year saw a disturbing rise in violent crime while property crime levels remained steady. This poses a significant challenge for the Roosevelt Police Department which strives to protect residents facing a 1 in 150 chance of a violent attack including the state’s second highest rate of sexual assault cases. One of the city’s most infamous crimes was the 1970 murder of 23-year-old Loretta Jones a young mother found brutally killed in her home. Decades later in 2016, Thomas Edward Egley was arrested and charged with her murder finally bringing closure to a long-unsolved case.

As Utah’s capital and most populous city Salt Lake City unfortunately ranks second in crime. While the natural beauty of Big Cottonwood Canyon offers an escape the city’s streets tell a different story. In 2020 Salt Lake City had the second highest violent crime rate with 1,865 such incidents including a monthly homicide and daily thefts. Security is essential as the city also recorded the second highest burglary rate statewide and saw 2,192 car thefts. However, avoiding high-risk neighborhoods can significantly enhance personal safety.

South Salt Lake is regrettably the most dangerous city in Utah surpassing even the capital in terms of crime. While property crime rates have remained stable violent crime has decreased significantly. Despite this improvement South Salt Lake remains the most violent city in the state with residents facing a 1 in 103 chance of falling victim to assault, theft, sexual assault or murder in 2020. This underscores the need for constant vigilance even when enjoying the city’s parks. Additionally, South Salt Lake endures the highest property crime rate statewide including the top burglary rate with approximately five incidents occurring weekly.

READ ALSO: Neighborhoods in Chicago with High Crime Rates