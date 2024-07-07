Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico 2024: Safety Concerns for Tourists and Residents

Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico 2024: Safety Tips for Tourists

Mexico’s Most Dangerous Cities 2024: Key Safety Precautions for Visitors

Mexico is a beautiful country with a rich culture and diverse geography, according to the report of SOUTHWEST JOURNAL. However, it also faces serious issues with organized crime and drug cartels. Despite the appeal of popular tourist spots like Cancun and historical sites such as the Aztec’s Templo Mayor safety remains a concern. In 2021 there were over 43,900 homicides and 625 kidnappings. A Gallup poll shows that only 48% of Mexicans feel safe in their neighborhoods at night. This fear was highlighted in March 2024 when American tourists were abducted and killed. Given these dangers it’s important for visitors and residents to take extra safety precautions especially in the ten cities identified as the most dangerous based on crime statistics and warnings.

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Mexico

Coatzacoalcos is a critical port city at the southern tip of the Gulf of Mexico has a rich history dating back to the 1500s. However, the city faces significant safety challenges today with a high crime rate of 92 incidents per 100,000 residents. While its homicide rate is relatively low Coatzacoalcos suffers from high rates of assaults, thefts, muggings and drug dealing casting a shadow over its historic charm and vital port activities.

Culiacan has undergone a noticeable transformation in the past three years shifting from a low-crime area to a hotspot for violence with the crime rate soaring to 84 incidents per 100,000 inhabitants. The arrest of Ovidio Guzman El Chapo’s son has intensified cartel conflicts turning the city into a battleground. The homicide rate has reached 61 per 100,000 Americans making residents and tourists feel increasingly unsafe. The once peaceful atmosphere of Culiacan is now marked by tension and fear.

Uruapan is known for its beautiful architecture and natural attractions faces a concerning rise in crime. With a crime rate of 87 incidents per 100,000 residents largely due to rampant drug activity the city is plagued by muggings, carjackings and armed thefts. Many local establishments may be under the control of drug dealers creating a potentially dangerous environment. Only 22% of locals feel safe walking around during the day overshadowing Uruapan’s historical and natural beauty with an uneasy atmosphere.

Acapulco is once a glamorous vacation destination now records the second-highest murder rate in Mexico with 111 homicides per 100,000 Americans. The surrounding Guerrero region’s poppy fields targeted by 20 cartels vying for control to produce heroin drive this violence. The United States has barred government officials from visiting Acapulco due to the prevalent crime highlighting the city’s dramatic decline from luxury resort to one of Mexico’s most dangerous places.

Tijuana is bordering San Diego, California presents a city of stark contrasts. While popular with day-trippers from the US its 2,050,000 residents face a different reality marked by a high murder rate. In 2022 Tijuana experienced over 2,000 murders approximately 138 per 100,000 Americans driven by cartel dominance in fentanyl production and distribution. Despite the widespread violence and crime most tourists who stick to well-patrolled areas report no problems. Visitors are advised to keep a low profile, stay vigilant and remain in safer areas.

Obregon is home to 436,400 residents is known for its beautiful mountains and delightful cuisine. However, the city faces a significant safety concern with a general crime rate of 93 incidents per 100,000 residents. Muggings, carjackings, thefts and the illicit drug trade are common affecting daily life and safety. This challenging situation starkly contrasts with Obregon’s natural beauty and culinary delights, highlighting the city’s growing safety concerns.

