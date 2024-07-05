Summer Tunnel in Boston Closed For One More Month

For the second consecutive year, the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is closing for extensive renovations. The closure begins at midnight on Thursday and will last until August 5. Following this period, the tunnel will be closed most weekends until mid-November.

Closure Timeline and Renovation Details

This year’s work involves tearing up the road inside the tunnel and repairing the driving deck. Last year, MassDOT crews completed ceiling work during a two-month closure. Though the current shutdown is an inconvenience for drivers, officials believe it will extend the tunnel’s lifespan by 75 years. “It’s going to be much improved. Fire safety is one of the biggest benefits we implemented last year. This year, we’re improving the pumps underneath the tunnel to handle larger storms without roadway flooding,” explained Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT state highway administrator.

Impact on East Boston Businesses

The closure could impact businesses in East Boston that rely on foot traffic. Santarpio’s Pizza, a local staple since 1903, typically draws customers on their way to the airport. Owner Frank Santarpio expressed concerns: “A lot of people are afraid to come through the tunnel because they’re afraid they can’t get back. It’s very difficult going through Logan Airport.” Last year, Santarpio’s adapted by increasing their DoorDash deliveries to compensate for the reduced in-person traffic. Los Menores Barbershop might be less affected, as most of their customers come from East Boston, Revere, and Everett.

Public Transportation Options and Travel Tips

During the Sumner Tunnel shutdown, several free public transportation options are available. The Blue Line will be free, and slow zones have been removed. The East Boston ferry will also be free of charge, and the Commuter Rail from the North Shore will have reduced fares. Ferry rider Jim Feenstra, who flew into Logan Airport on Tuesday, managed to avoid the closure with a ferry ride.

How to Get to Logan Airport

Traffic is expected to be congested at Logan Airport due to the tunnel closure. If you need to drive to Logan, plan to leave extra time. The state has posted detour routes:

From the North : To Logan, take I-93 South to Route 1A North/Callahan Tunnel or US-1 South. Leaving Logan, take MA-1A North to US-1 North.

: To Logan, take I-93 South to Route 1A North/Callahan Tunnel or US-1 South. Leaving Logan, take MA-1A North to US-1 North. From the South : To Logan, take I-93 North to Route 1A North/Callahan Tunnel or I-90 East/Ted Williams Tunnel. Leaving Logan, take I-90 West/Ted Williams Tunnel to I-93 South.

: To Logan, take I-93 North to Route 1A North/Callahan Tunnel or I-90 East/Ted Williams Tunnel. Leaving Logan, take I-90 West/Ted Williams Tunnel to I-93 South. From the West: To Logan, take I-90 East and use the Ted Williams Tunnel. Leaving Logan, take I-90 West/Ted Williams Tunnel.

City officials encourage using public transportation during this period and suggest relying on GPS for the most logical routes to destinations.