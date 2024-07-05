Power Outages Affect Thousands in San Mateo County and Beyond

Heat-related issues have led to a significant power outage affecting approximately 1,700 customers near Pescadero in San Mateo County late Thursday afternoon, according to PG&E.

Widespread Outages Hit Pescadero and San Jose

As of 4:05 p.m., PG&E crews were actively working to resolve the issue, although there was no estimated time for power restoration for customers in the Pescadero area, located south of Half Moon Bay. The outage, which began around 2:40 p.m., may have been caused by heat-related problems such as transformer failures. In addition to the outage in Pescadero, San Jose also experienced power disruptions affecting 675 customers due to an outage reported at 3:11 p.m. Crews were on-site working to restore power, but no estimated time for restoration was provided.

Ongoing Repairs and Uncertain Restoration Times

Earlier in the week, when the heat wave began, outages were even more widespread. Thousands of customers in the East Bay experienced power losses on Tuesday, including an area in San Ramon that was without electricity for an entire day. The extreme heat continues to put a strain on the electrical infrastructure, leading to these widespread outages. PG&E has been diligently working to address these issues, but the intense heat is causing repeated failures in the system. The utility company is committed to restoring power as quickly as possible, but the unpredictable nature of the heat-related issues makes it difficult to provide exact timelines for when power will be fully restored.

Potential Safety Power Shutoffs Looming

In light of the ongoing heat wave and related challenges, PG&E provided an update Thursday regarding possible public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). While no planned outages were scheduled for the July 4th holiday, PG&E announced that due to high winds and dry conditions, safety shutoffs were likely for areas of Monterey and San Benito over the weekend.

These precautionary measures are intended to prevent wildfires that can be sparked by electrical equipment in such extreme weather conditions. PG&E is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as needed. Customers are encouraged to stay informed about potential power shutoffs and to prepare for possible outages.

For more information and updates on power outages and public safety power shutoffs, residents can visit the PG&E website at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.