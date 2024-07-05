Chicago Shooting: Two Women Killed, Three Children Critically Injured

A tragic mass shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood of Chicago early Thursday morning resulted in the deaths of two women and critical injuries to three children. Chicago police responded swiftly to the alert of gunfire in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, only to find a horrific scene upon their arrival.

Devastating Early Morning Attack

Deputy Chief Don Jerome reported that the police were alerted to shots fired around 6:15 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims included two women, aged 22 and 42, and three boys, aged 5, 7, and 8. Immediate first aid was administered by the officers on the scene. The 42-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 22-year-old woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The three children were rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Personal Dispute Escalates to Gun Violence

Preliminary investigations suggest that the violence stemmed from a personal dispute at the home. Witnesses reported seeing two cars pull up to the area, with several individuals exiting the vehicles and opening fire with a rifle and a handgun. The shooters fled the scene in an unknown direction, and as of now, no suspects are in custody. A neighbor who heard the gunfire described the chaotic moment. “I thought it was fireworks, but it wasn’t. I saw two people jumping off the porch wearing masks. They took off and went straight down the street. I ran back into the house to get away,” the neighbor recounted.

Community Calls for an End to Senseless Violence

Alderman Desmon Yancy (5th) addressed the media and community, expressing his deep sorrow and frustration over the ongoing violence. “This senseless violence has to stop. Personal conflicts combined with guns have become a deadly combination. The summer is just getting started, and I dread the thought of standing in front of another group of microphones to discuss the pain tearing our communities apart,” Yancy said.

The investigation remains active as Area 1 detectives work diligently to gather information and identify the perpetrators. Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to submit an anonymous tip to CPDTip.com.