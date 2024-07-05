Central Park Rape Attempt: Suspect Arrested Amid City’s Worst Rape Epidemic in 5 Years

Rape Attempt in Central Park: Suspect Arrested

DNA Evidence Helps Police Catch Perpetrator

According to gothamist, A 43-year-old man was arrested for trying to rape a 21-year-old woman in Central Park. The woman was sunbathing when the man approached her. Many people witnessed the attack and were very scared. The police worked hard to catch the man and found him using video footage and DNA evidence.

Rape Epidemic in the City: Suspect Arrested Amid Rising Numbers

The man, named Jermaine Longmire, is accused of trying to rape the woman and of doing similar things to other women in the past. He says he did not do it, but the police have evidence that says he did. This arrest comes at a time when there has been a big increase in rape cases in the city. In fact, this year has seen the most rapes in five years.

