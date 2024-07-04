Woman Mauled to Death by Two Dogs in West Tennessee

A woman tragically lost her life after being attacked and mauled by two dogs in West Tennessee. The incident, which led to one of the dogs being shot and injured by a police officer, occurred early Monday morning in Bolivar, a city located in Hardeman County, about 70 miles northeast of Memphis.

Tragic Incident in Bolivar

The Bolivar Police Department reported that officers responded to a distress call at approximately 1:30 a.m., finding a woman bleeding in the streets. The victim, identified as Theresa Rhodes, was discovered in critical condition with extensive injuries from an apparent dog attack. The circumstances of why Rhodes was in the area at that time remain unclear. Upon arriving at the scene, police and firefighters found two dogs near Rhodes. To provide medical assistance to the severely injured woman, one officer shot one of the dogs, injuring it. Both dogs then fled the scene.

Emergency Response and Fatal Outcome

Rhodes was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, but despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries. The exact age of Rhodes and what might have provoked the dogs to attack her were not immediately known. According to Sara Rice, a spokesperson for the Bolivar Fire Department, both dogs were subsequently captured without further incident and were euthanized. It was confirmed that Rhodes was not the owner of the dogs, though their ownership has not yet been determined.

Investigation and Aftermath

The Bolivar Police Department provided additional details on their Facebook page, describing one of the dogs involved in the attack as grey and blue with features similar to a pit bull. A photo of the second dog, posted on social media, showed a brown dog with a box face and floppy ears. The case is still under investigation as authorities work to uncover more information about the incident and the ownership of the dogs.

This tragic event has left the community in shock, and the Bolivar Police Department continues to gather details to piece together the circumstances surrounding the attack. The case serves as a somber reminder of the potential dangers posed by uncontrolled animals and the devastating impact such incidents can have on individuals and communities.