Summerville Police Arrest Avery Eason, 24, in Taco Bell Shooting: Employee Hospitalized After Gunshot Wound

Officers with the Summerville Police Department have arrested Avery Eason 24 in connection with a shooting that took place at a local fast-food restaurant, according to the published article of LIVE 5 NEWS. Eason faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Summerville Police Capt. Chris Hirsch. The incident occurred at the Taco Bell on Dorchester Road on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Summerville Police Detain Suspect Avery Eason, 24, in Fast-Food Restaurant Shooting

The severity of the employee’s injuries remains unknown at this time. The swift response by the officers helped ensure the victim received timely medical attention. Eason was taken into custody and booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center where he is currently awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing as the community grapples with this alarming act of violence in a usually peaceful area.

