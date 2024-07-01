Weekend Weather Update in Chicago: Beach Hazards and Cooling Temperatures

A Beach Hazard statement warns of high waves reaching 4-8 feet and dangerous rip currents, coupled with a Small Craft Advisory currently in effect. As of Sunday, the region finds itself on the cooler side of a frontal system. Expect lingering lakeside clouds this morning, particularly in northwest Indiana, gradually clearing as the afternoon progresses. Temperatures will be cooler than usual, with highs ranging from the mid-60s lakeside to the lower 70s inland.

Looking ahead, a steamy and unsettled weather pattern is forecasted from Tuesday through the upcoming July 4th holiday, bringing intermittent thunderstorms.

Sunday’s Forecast: Clouds Clearing to Sunshine

Today, anticipate some clouds near the lakeshore early on, followed by increasing sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will peak around 72 degrees, cooler along the lakeshore due to lake influences. As for tonight, the conditions will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 57 degrees.

Outlook for Monday and Beyond

Monday will start with sunny skies, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions later in the day. Expect temperatures to reach a high of 77 degrees, again cooler near the lakeshore.

As the week progresses into Tuesday and beyond, a more humid and unstable weather pattern will settle in, bringing periods of thunderstorms. Stay updated with local forecasts for any changes in weather conditions as you plan your week.