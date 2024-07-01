Shooting Incident Leaves Two Hospitalized on Chicago’s West Side

Early Sunday morning, two men were hospitalized after a shooting incident occurred at a red light on Chicago’s West Side. The incident took place shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Grand Avenue in Humboldt Park.

Details of the Shooting

Chicago police reported that the victims, aged 25 and 35, were inside a car stopped at a red light when another vehicle pulled up beside them. Individuals inside the approaching vehicle opened fire on the victims. The 25-year-old driver attempted to flee the scene by accelerating, but he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 35-year-old passenger was also injured in the shooting, suffering gunshot wounds to his hand, leg, and abdomen. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Condition of the Victims

The driver’s injuries were severe, with multiple gunshot wounds affecting his critical organs, necessitating immediate medical attention at Stroger Hospital. Meanwhile, the passenger sustained injuries to his extremities and abdomen, though his condition stabilized upon arrival at Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Police Investigation Underway

Chicago’s Area 4 detectives have taken charge of the investigation into the shooting incident. As of now, no suspects have been apprehended in connection with the crime. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and analyze any available surveillance footage to ascertain the circumstances leading to the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to come forward and assist law enforcement in their efforts.

As the investigation progresses, additional details may emerge regarding the motive behind the shooting and the identities of those involved. The Chicago Police Department remains committed to ensuring public safety and apprehending those responsible for this violent act.

This incident underscores ongoing concerns about gun violence in Chicago, particularly in areas like Humboldt Park. Community members and local officials continue to advocate for measures aimed at reducing such incidents and ensuring the safety of residents across the city.