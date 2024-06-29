July 2024 Social Security Payments: Benefits and Figures Explained

Social Security payments for July 2024 are scheduled on July 10th for beneficiaries born from the 1st to the 10th of each month.

Social Security Payment Schedule for July 2024

Millions of Social Security beneficiaries will receive their July retirement payments in 12 days. Payments vary based on retirement age and lifetime earnings, with a maximum of $4,873 per month for those who retired at age 70.

Beneficiaries born from the 1st to the 10th of each month will receive their regular monthly checks on July 10th. Additional waves of payments are scheduled for July 17th and July 24th to ensure timely distribution, according to the report of Washington Examiner.

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Payments

Monthly Social Security payments depend on the age of retirement: $2,710 for those retiring at 62, $3,822 at 67, and $4,873 at 70. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments follow a different schedule, catering to those with limited income and resources.