Most Dangerous Cities in Washington State for 2024: Areas to Avoid

2024’s Most Dangerous Cities in Washington State

Most Dangerous Cities in Washington for 2024: Crime Hotspots to Avoid

A new list of the ten most dangerous cities in Washington State for 2024 has been created to help Americans know which areas to avoid when choosing where to live. This list looks at violent and property crimes in cities with more than 5,000 Americans and out of 116 cities these ten have the most problems. These cities are known for frequent robberies, car thefts and shootings often reported on KOMO 4 news. While there are safe parts and efforts to improve in these cities some neighborhoods are especially risky especially at night. This isn’t surprising since Washington is the 13th most populous state and more Americans can mean more crime. For more details check out the findings on Washington’s most dangerous cities for 2024.

READ ALSO: Most Dangerous Cities in Georgia 2024: Stay Informed Before You Move

6 Most Dangerous Cities in Washington

Spokane, Washington is known as the state’s second most populous city has also been identified as the sixth most dangerous place to live in 2024. While the city boasts safe neighborhoods certain areas require substantial improvement to address crime concerns. In 2020 statistics revealed that residents of Spokane faced a 1 in 19 chance of becoming victims of property crimes. Efforts are ongoing to enhance safety measures across the city aiming to reduce crime rates and ensure greater security for its residents.

Seattle, Washington is often admired for its scenic views and iconic landmarks like the Space Needle confronts significant challenges with crime rates. Despite its picturesque appearance Seattle ranks among the state’s most dangerous cities for 2024. The city has recorded high burglary and car theft rates with 4,911 car thefts reported in 2020 alone. Additionally, Seattle experienced the seventh highest violent crime rate statewide. Recent tragic incidents such as the discovery of a deceased mother leading to murder charges against a suspect underscore ongoing safety concerns within the community.

Toppenish is situated within the Yakama Indian Reservation emerges as the fourth most dangerous city in Washington State for 2024. Despite its small population crime rates in Toppenish have had a significant impact including the state’s second highest murder rate in 2020 with just two homicides reported. The city also grappled with the highest burglary rate statewide during the same period. Efforts to address these challenges are crucial to improving safety and enhancing the quality of life for residents in Toppenish.

Tacoma, Washington renowned for its historical significance and once hailed as one of the nation’s “most walkable cities,” faces persistent issues with high crime rates. Ranked as the third most dangerous city in the state for 2024 Tacoma recorded the second highest violent crime rate statewide in recent years. Residents have faced notable risks with a 1 in 118 chance of assault in 2020 nearly triple the national average. Vigilance remains essential for residents navigating Tacoma’s diverse neighborhoods particularly those visiting popular spots like Point Defiance Park.

Tukwila, Washington reappears on the list of Washington State’s most dangerous cities for 2024 due to its alarming crime rates. The city’s overall crime rate is nearly seven times higher than the national average posing significant challenges for residents. In 2020 Tukwila residents had a high likelihood of becoming property crime victims with frequent incidents of car thefts and burglaries. Additionally, Tukwila ranked third in the state for reported rape cases. Despite its challenges efforts to enhance public safety continue encouraging residents to remain cautious especially when enjoying local attractions like Crystal Springs Park.

Fife is a suburb of Tacoma tops the list as the most dangerous city in Washington State for 2024 grappling with notable crime issues. Despite its proximity to Tacoma, Fife has encountered substantial challenges with property and violent crimes. In 2020 the city reported the second highest property crime rate statewide, alongside four homicides marking the highest murder rate in Washington among cities of similar size. Addressing crime remains a priority for Fife urging residents and visitors alike to exercise heightened vigilance particularly in the aftermath of activities like casino visits.

READ ALSO: Iowa’s Crime Rates: The Hidden Crime Epidemic You Need to Know About