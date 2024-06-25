Baltimore Secures $45 Million Settlement with Allergan in Opioid Case

Baltimore, MD – In a significant legal victory, Baltimore City has reached a $45 million settlement with Allergan Finance, LLC. This settlement addresses claims in the ongoing litigation against opioid distributors and manufacturers, marking a pivotal step in the city’s battle against the opioid epidemic.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced that Allergan will pay the settlement in a lump sum within 30 days. This amount is notably higher than Allergan’s proposed global settlement, which would have allocated only $7 million to Baltimore over seven years. The current settlement offers over six times that amount immediately, underscoring the city’s strategic decision to opt out of the national settlements that most other jurisdictions accepted.

Since taking office in 2020, Mayor Scott has been determined to seek justice for those harmed by the opioid crisis, emphasizing the need for substantial financial accountability from the responsible corporations. “We are committed to ensuring that every penny of this and any other amount recovered is put to its most effective and best use to combat the opioid epidemic in Baltimore City at all levels,” stated Mayor Scott.

The legal team, led by Baltimore City Solicitor Ebony Thompson and supported by the firm Susman Godfrey, remains confident in the strength of their case. The settlement with Allergan, whose opioid drugs Kadian and Norco comprised less than half a percent of the opioids sent to Baltimore pharmacies, signifies the robust nature of the city’s broader litigation efforts. The remaining defendants in the lawsuit are accountable for over 80% of the opioids targeted at Baltimore, indicating a potentially multi-billion-dollar valuation for the entire case.

A portion of the settlement funds has been earmarked for specific programs combating the opioid crisis. At least $5 million will support the Peer Navigator Program, and another $5 million will go to Charm City Care Connection. Both initiatives have been instrumental in addressing the epidemic and will expand their efforts with this new funding.

Additionally, Mayor Scott has announced the formation of a board to oversee the allocation of opioid settlement funds, ensuring transparent and effective use of the recovered resources.

The litigation against other major defendants, including Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens, CVS, Teva, and former Insys CEO John Kapoor, continues with a trial set for September 16.