10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama 2024: Explore with Caution

Alabama is a state rich in history and culture, known as the “Heart of Dixie.” From the pivotal moments of the Civil Rights movement to being the birthplace of notable figures like Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Channing Tatum, and Helen Keller, Alabama has much to offer. However, when planning a visit, it’s essential to be aware of areas with higher crime rates. Here are the ten most dangerous cities in Alabama for 2024.

1. Anniston

Population: 22,400

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,992

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,250

Anniston tops the list with the highest violent crime rate. The likelihood of becoming a crime victim here is significant, so it’s advisable to limit activities both during the day and night.

2. Fairfield

Population: 11,000

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,500

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,000

Fairfield’s crime rate is alarmingly high, making it one of the most dangerous places in Alabama. Daytime activities are generally safe, but nighttime ventures should be avoided.

3. Bessemer

Population: 26,800

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 721

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 3,371

Despite a decrease in crime rates in recent years, Bessemer remains a city with a significant crime issue. It’s best to stick to main areas and avoid less frequented neighborhoods.

4. Birmingham

Population: 212,000

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,483

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,132

As Alabama’s largest city, Birmingham has areas with high crime rates, particularly downtown and Ensley. The suburbs are generally safer.

5. Prichard

Population: 22,300

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,193

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,650

Prichard has seen a drop in crime since 2017, but it remains one of the less desirable places to live due to its high crime rate.

6. Lanett

Population: 6,200

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,129

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 4,516

Lanett’s crime rate is three times the national average. Daytime activities are generally safe, but caution is advised at night.

7. Selma

Population: 19,500

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,641

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,205

Selma has a history of drug-related crime and gang violence. While recent statistics show a slight decrease in crime, it’s best to avoid less populated areas, especially at night.

8. Gadsden

Population: 36,300

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,000

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,234

Gadsden’s crime rates are significantly higher than the U.S. average. Daytime exploration is safe, but extra caution is needed at night.

9. Tarrant

Population: 6,300

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 511

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,674

Tarrant’s crime rate is much higher than both the state and national averages. Stick to daytime activities and use prearranged transportation at night.

10. Troy

Population: 19,000

Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 445

Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,105

Troy’s crime rates have fluctuated, with property crimes seeing an increase. Daytime activities are generally safe, but be cautious at night.

5 Crucial Safety Guidelines for Your Alabama Visit

Prepare for the Climate: Summers are hot and humid. Stay hydrated and use sunscreen. Be Discreet with Valuables: Avoid displaying expensive items to prevent theft. Stay Alert in Different Areas: Be vigilant and trust your instincts. Avoid Protests: Steer clear of protests to avoid potential violence. Be Cautious When Camping: Inform local rangers of your plans and use designated camping sites.

By following these guidelines, you can enjoy your visit to Alabama while staying safe.