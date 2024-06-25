10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama 2024: Explore with Caution

Alabama is a state rich in history and culture, known as the “Heart of Dixie.” From the pivotal moments of the Civil Rights movement to being the birthplace of notable figures like Rosa Parks, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Channing Tatum, and Helen Keller, Alabama has much to offer. However, when planning a visit, it’s essential to be aware of areas with higher crime rates. Here are the ten most dangerous cities in Alabama for 2024.
1. Anniston
Population: 22,400
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,992
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,250
Anniston tops the list with the highest violent crime rate. The likelihood of becoming a crime victim here is significant, so it’s advisable to limit activities both during the day and night.
2. Fairfield
Population: 11,000
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,500
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,000
Fairfield’s crime rate is alarmingly high, making it one of the most dangerous places in Alabama. Daytime activities are generally safe, but nighttime ventures should be avoided.
3. Bessemer
Population: 26,800
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 721
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 3,371
Despite a decrease in crime rates in recent years, Bessemer remains a city with a significant crime issue. It’s best to stick to main areas and avoid less frequented neighborhoods.
4. Birmingham
Population: 212,000
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,483
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,132
As Alabama’s largest city, Birmingham has areas with high crime rates, particularly downtown and Ensley. The suburbs are generally safer.
5. Prichard
Population: 22,300
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,193
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,650
Prichard has seen a drop in crime since 2017, but it remains one of the less desirable places to live due to its high crime rate.
6. Lanett
Population: 6,200
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,129
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 4,516
Lanett’s crime rate is three times the national average. Daytime activities are generally safe, but caution is advised at night.
7. Selma
Population: 19,500
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,641
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 6,205
Selma has a history of drug-related crime and gang violence. While recent statistics show a slight decrease in crime, it’s best to avoid less populated areas, especially at night.
8. Gadsden
Population: 36,300
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 1,000
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 5,234
Gadsden’s crime rates are significantly higher than the U.S. average. Daytime exploration is safe, but extra caution is needed at night.
9. Tarrant
Population: 6,300
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 511
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,674
Tarrant’s crime rate is much higher than both the state and national averages. Stick to daytime activities and use prearranged transportation at night.
10. Troy
Population: 19,000
Violent Crime Rate per 100,000: 445
Property Crime Rate per 100,000: 2,105
Troy’s crime rates have fluctuated, with property crimes seeing an increase. Daytime activities are generally safe, but be cautious at night.
5 Crucial Safety Guidelines for Your Alabama Visit
- Prepare for the Climate: Summers are hot and humid. Stay hydrated and use sunscreen.
- Be Discreet with Valuables: Avoid displaying expensive items to prevent theft.
- Stay Alert in Different Areas: Be vigilant and trust your instincts.
- Avoid Protests: Steer clear of protests to avoid potential violence.
- Be Cautious When Camping: Inform local rangers of your plans and use designated camping sites.
By following these guidelines, you can enjoy your visit to Alabama while staying safe.