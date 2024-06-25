Murder on Campus: Professor Thomas Meixner Killed by Former Student

Anger and Betrayal: Murad Dervish Sentenced to Life for Tragic Shooting

According to jazz, Murad Dervish was sentenced to life in prison for killing a professor at the University of Arizona. Professor Thomas Meixner was shot many times outside his office on campus. Dervish was angry with Meixner because he got a bad grade and was kicked out of school.

Campus Killer: Murad Dervish Planned and Executed Deadly Revenge on Professor Thomas Meixner

Dervish planned the shooting and made flyers with his picture to warn people on campus. He wore a mask and hat when he shot Meixner, then drove away and was caught hours later by police. Meixner’s family is relieved that justice has been served, but they’re also sad that they’ll never see him again.

