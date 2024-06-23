Pacific Bell Settlement Alert: $2.235 Million Up for Grabs: Get Paid Without Hassle, No Proof Required!

$2.235 Million Settlement: Pacific Bell to Pay Out Fairness Funds to Former California Employees

Get Your Share: Who Qualifies for the One-Time Payment and How to Claim It

According to TheSuns, Pacific Bell, a phone company, has agreed to pay out $2.235 million to its former employees in California. This money is because the company didn’t follow California’s labor laws and didn’t pay its workers fairly. The employees who worked at Pacific Bell between 2018 and 2024 will get a one-time payment from the settlement.

To get the money, you must have worked at Pacific Bell in California during that time. If you do, you’ll automatically get the payment. Some people who started working there in 2021 will also get an extra payment.

READ ALSO: Over 3,365 Housing Vouchers Used in 2024 – Mayor Karen Bass Urges LA Landlords to Join Homeless Incentive Program

Get Paid Without the Hassle: No Proof Required to Claim Your Share of $2.235 Million Pacific Bell Settlement

You won’t need to show any papers or receipts to get the money. The amount you get will depend on how many weeks you worked at Pacific Bell. This is a great opportunity for former employees to get some extra cash without having to do anything!

READ ALSO: California Resources Corporation Merger Raises Compliance Concerns under AB 1167