Strip Club Scandal Rocks Michigan State Representative: Lawmaker’s Arrest Sparks Calls for Accountability

Michigan State Representative Arrested for Alleged Strip Club Incident

Gun-Wielding Lawmaker Accused of Chasing Dancer from Lansing Strip Club

According to FoxNews, a Michigan state representative named Neil Friske was arrested. He was accused of chasing a dancer from a strip club with a gun. This happened in the early morning hours outside the club.

READ ALSO: 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray Found Strangled in Houston: Franklin Ramos, 26, and Johan Martinez, 21, Arrested for Capital Murder

Michigan State Representative Neil Friske Released from Jail, Investigation Continues into Alleged Strip Club Incident

Friske was taken to jail, but he was later let out. His lawyer says that Friske did not do anything wrong and that he is innocent until proven guilty. Friske’s opponent in the upcoming election, Parker Fairbairn, wants Friske to be held responsible for his actions. The police are still investigating and will decide if Friske should be charged with a crime.

READ ALSO: Deadly Desperation: Missouri Woman Arrested for Shooting Husband to Death After Choking Incident