Over 3,365 Housing Vouchers Used in 2024 – Mayor Karen Bass Urges LA Landlords to Join Homeless Incentive Program

Mayor Karen Bass Urges LA Landlords to Join Homeless Incentive Program

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles is encouraging landlords to join the Homeless Incentive Program, offering financial incentives like $2,400 monthly vouchers for one-bedroom units. The initiative aims to boost affordable housing availability and ease landlord financial burdens. A recent event attracted 29 property owners offering 92 units, showing strong community support, according to the report of Audacy.

Mayor Karen Bass Reports Over 3,365 Housing Vouchers Used in 2024 to Combat Homelessness in Los Angeles

Bass office has utilized over 3,365 housing vouchers this year to transition homeless individuals to permanent housing in Los Angeles, showcasing effective collaboration between government agencies and local stakeholders. For more on HACLA’s Homeless Incentive Program and landlord participation, visit hacla.org/hip or email [email protected].

