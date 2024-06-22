Tennessee’s Crime Rate Remains High

Tennessee’s Crime Rate: A Concern for Residents

According to Yahoo, Even though there has been a small drop in violent crimes since 2020, Tennessee’s crime rate is still higher than the national average. Valerie Craig, who helps victims of crime, thinks this is scary. She says it’s important for people to know that they or someone they know could be a victim of crime.

The FBI’s Definition of Violent Crime

The FBI counts violent crimes as murder, rape, assault, and robbery. In Tennessee, there were over 3,000 murders, more than 15,000 rapes, and over 176,000 assaults from 2018 to 2022. This means that Tennessee is one of the states with the highest crime rates.

Healing and Support for Victims of Crime

Craig says that people who are hurt by crime often need help to heal. They might need help right away or it might take them a long time. But some people and organizations can help them. The good news is that Tennessee’s crime rate has been going down slowly over the past few years.

Crime Rates Continue to Decline Nationwide

The latest numbers show that crime rates are still going down across the country. In the first few months of 2024, there was a 15.2% drop in violent crimes compared to the same time last year.

Working Together to Make Tennessee Safer

Craig thinks that people should know that they can get help if they are a victim of crime. She also thinks that everyone should work together to make Tennessee a safer place to live.

