How to Snag Last-Minute Flight Deals: Five Essential Tips

Traveling last minute often comes with the burden of inflated prices, as airlines tend to hike fares as the departure date approaches. However, experts reveal that with some strategic planning and flexibility, you can still find affordable tickets even when your trip is near. Here are five key strategies to help you secure the best last-minute flight deals.

Mid-Week Savings

If your travel schedule allows flexibility, flying mid-week can result in significant savings. Hayley Berg, lead economist at travel platform Hopper, says, “By flying on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you can save an average of 18% or $51 per ticket on domestic airfares this summer. For trips to Europe, flying on weekdays can save you as much as $435 per ticket.” These mid-week flights are less popular, leading to lower prices. Therefore, if you can adjust your plans to depart on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you’re likely to find better deals compared to weekend flights.

Timing is Everything

Another effective strategy is to book flights that are either very early in the morning or late at night. These flights, often referred to as red-eye flights, are typically less desirable due to their inconvenient timings, which translates into lower prices. Laura Lindsay, a global travel trends expert at Skyscanner, highlights this point: “These flights tend to be less desirable and thus less expensive and less crowded. That means you’re likely to score a deal and be able to stretch out comfortably across empty seats.” Additionally, early morning flights are less prone to delays and disruptions, adding another layer of reliability to your travel plans.

Widen Your Airport Search

Consider expanding your search to include nearby airports. This tactic can provide more options in terms of airlines, itineraries, and prices. “Destinations with multiple airports give you more airline, itinerary, and price options,” Lindsay explains. By broadening your search, you might find a better flight time and a cheaper fare. For example, if you’re heading to South Florida, look into flights to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in addition to Miami. Similarly, when departing from Boston, consider flights out of Providence, Rhode Island. This approach can sometimes yield earlier arrival times and lower prices, especially if you’re willing to drive a bit to your final destination.

Do Your Research

Utilizing online booking platforms like Hopper and Skyscanner can help you explore various options. These platforms can compare different airlines and flight times, helping you find the best deal. Being flexible with your choice of airline can also pay off, as sticking to one carrier might limit your options. Additionally, contacting tour operators might help you snag last-minute deals on unsold seats. Sometimes, booking two one-way flights instead of a round-trip ticket can also save money.

Play Chicken

The high-risk, high-reward strategy of waiting until the last minute can sometimes pay off. Prices can drop significantly as the departure date approaches, but this approach requires nerves of steel. “Flight prices can drop as the departure date draws palm-sweatingly closer,” Lindsay says. If you haven’t found the right fare by Tuesday for a Friday departure, keep checking on Wednesday, Thursday, and even the day of departure itself. While last-minute travel can be expensive, these strategies can help you find affordable options. Flexibility, thorough research, and a bit of daring can go a long way in securing the best deals.