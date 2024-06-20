Austin Energy Enrolls 66,000 Low-Income Customers in Discount Program, Aims for More by 2025

Austin Energy has made significant strides in enrolling low-income customers in its discount program, aiming to provide financial relief to thousands of households. Since implementing more aggressive enrollment strategies in 2022, the utility company has successfully enrolled 66,000 customers, with plans to reach even more by 2025.

Ronnie Mendoza, Austin Energy’s Customer Assistance Program manager, highlighted the success of their outreach efforts, attributing much of the growth to collaborative initiatives with community leaders and organizations serving low-income communities. The program, which initially had 53,100 accounts enrolled last July, targets a goal of enrolling up to 93,000 households.

Looking ahead, Mendoza emphasized a target of 83,000 enrollments by 2025, underscoring ongoing partnerships such as the collaboration with Austin Independent School District (AISD). This partnership aims to identify eligible households through shared information on families receiving free or reduced lunches, potentially automating enrollment for those qualifying for SNAP or CHIP benefits.

Despite challenges in securely sharing information between agencies, Mendoza expressed optimism about overcoming legal hurdles and achieving mutual goals.

Customers eligible for discounts can self-apply online, simplifying access to reduced utility rates. Austin Energy continues to refine its approach to inclusivity and accessibility, striving to meet the needs of vulnerable communities in Austin.