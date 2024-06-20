Gulfport Teen’s Deadly Rage: 15-Year-Old Daughter Charged with Attempted Murder and Arson After Brutal Attack on Sleeping Mother

Attempted Murder: Tragic Attack on a Mother

Police Investigation of Attempted Murder

According to TrueCrimeNews, A 15-year-old girl in Gulfport, Mississippi did something very bad. She stabbed her sleeping mother and tried to set their house on fire. This happened early in the morning on June 14th. The police came to the house and found the mother with many cuts from the knife.

Teenage Daughter Arrested for Horrific Crime: Shocking Motive Revealed

The daughter, named Lexi Brown, was arrested and charged with trying to kill her mother and setting the fire. She said she did it because she didn’t like her mother and thought she was mean. A judge set her bail at $1.25 million. This is a very serious crime and everyone is shocked that someone so young could do something so terrible.

