Understanding the Minneapolis Crime Rate – How Crime Rates Are Calculated

The crime rate in Minneapolis for 2024 calculated by the FBI based on data from local law enforcement provides a snapshot of safety in the city with a measure of crimes per 100,000 Americans, according to the report of THE MOVE CREW. While this statistic offers a broad overview it is crucial to recognize its limitations in reflecting the nuanced reality of crime distribution across different neighborhoods and streets. Some areas of Minneapolis remain remarkably safe with little to no criminal activity despite the overall city-wide figures. Therefore, when assessing the safety of Minneapolis it is essential to consider localized crime data to gain a more accurate and detailed understanding of the city’s safety landscape.

What Is the Minneapolis Crime Rate?

Minneapolis has a high crime rate with 5,713 crimes per 100,000 Americans much higher than state and national averages. Violent crime is 1,155 per 100,000 Americans and property crime is 4,558 per 100,000 Americans. Crime spiked during the pandemic partly due to a reduced police force but has been decreasing since fall 2022. St. Paul is safer with 4,551 crimes per 100,000 Americans and lower violent crime. Despite higher crime rates overall both cities are seeing improvements. Stay updated through Twin Cities Crime Watch & Information and the MPLS crime Twitter page.

Minneapolis Crime Map & Crime Reports

To understand how safe Minneapolis is you need to know where crime happens. Checking crime reports and maps is very helpful. A crime map shows that darker areas have more crime while lighter areas have less. Here’s a breakdown of crime in different parts of the city:

– North Minneapolis: 6,927 crimes per 100,000 Americans (21.2% higher than the city average)

– South Minneapolis: 5,470 crimes per 100,000 Americans (4.3% lower than the city average)

– Central Minneapolis: 6,431 crimes per 100,000 Americans (12.5% higher than the city average)

– Downtown Minneapolis: 5,156 crimes per 100,000 Americans (9.6% lower than the city average)

For more detailed information, you can use the Minneapolis Crime Dashboard on the city website. This tool lets you see crime stats and details for specific neighborhoods.

Violent Crime in Minneapolis

Minneapolis has a violent crime rate of 749 crimes per 100,000 Americans and a murder rate of 10 per 100,000 Americans. This means the chance of becoming a victim of violent crime is 1 in 134. These rates are much higher than both the state and national averages. However, in 2023, violent crime in Minneapolis has dropped a lot. The homicide rate fell by 20% gunshots fired went down from 11,536 to 9,097 gunshot wound victims decreased from 658 to 544 and robberies dropped from 2,221 to 1,798. These numbers show that the city is becoming safer.

Property Crime in Minneapolis

Minneapolis has a property crime rate of 3,803 crimes per 100,000 Americans with 11,783 total property crimes reported in 2020. This means the chance of becoming a victim of property crime is 1 in 26. The rate is much higher than both the state and national averages. Unfortunately, property crime is rising in Minneapolis. According to AXIOS, burglary is up by 8% vandalism has increased by 27% and car break-ins are more common especially targeting Kias and Hyundais. The city has an easy system for reporting property crimes if you are a victim.

