$2.45 MILLION DATA BREACH SETTLEMENT: Claim Your Share of the Pot

DEBT COLLECTION AGENCY SETTLES DATA BREACH LAWSUIT FOR $2.45 MILLION

AMERICANS CAN CLAIM UP TO $11,500 IN SETTLEMENT MONEY

According to TheSuns, Convergent Outsourcing, a debt collection agency, has agreed to pay out $2.45 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging a data breach in 2022. The agency failed to prevent the breach, which compromised sensitive information such as Social Security numbers, financial account information, and more.

Under the terms of the settlement, class members can receive up to $1,500 for ordinary data breach losses and lost time. Those who suffered extraordinary losses can claim even more. To receive a payment, proof of losses must be submitted, including documents such as bank statements, phone bills, and police reports.

READ ALSO: Denver Basic Income Project Year One Findings Show Significant Housing Stability Improvements and Public Cost Savings

CLAIM DEADLINE IS JUNE 19TH

The deadline to file a claim is June 19th. Claims can be submitted online through an online form. Eligible individuals were notified by Convergent Outsourcing if their information was compromised in the June 17, 2022 data breach.

READ ALSO: $1.9 Trillion deficit, $50 Trillion liability, and soaring interest payments loom: Can Biden’s Budget Turn the Tide?