Former Georgia Cop Sentenced to Life for Kidnapping and Murder of Teen

In a significant ruling, a former police officer from Georgia has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 kidnapping and murder of a 16-year-old girl, Susana Morales. The Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office announced on June 13 that Miles Bryant, 23, was convicted of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, and false report of a crime.

Susana Morales was last seen on the evening of July 26, 2022, after leaving her home to visit a friend. She texted her mother around 9:40 p.m. indicating she was on her way back, but she never arrived. Cellphone data tracked her location until about 10:26 p.m., when her phone was either turned off or died.

On February 6, 2023, human remains were discovered in a wooded area near the Barrow County line, which were confirmed to be Morales’ two days later. Miles Bryant, then an officer with the Doraville Police Department, was arrested a week after the discovery. Initially charged with concealing a death and filing a false report, Bryant faced additional charges of kidnapping and murder as the investigation progressed.

The investigation revealed that Bryant and Morales did not know each other prior to the incident. A key piece of evidence was Bryant’s gun, found near Morales’ body, which he had reported stolen shortly after her death. This evidence linked him directly to the crime scene.

District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson expressed deep sorrow for the Morales family and emphasized the severity of Bryant’s actions, noting the added betrayal due to his position as a police officer.