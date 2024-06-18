DHS Blames Budget for Releasing Unauthorized Travelers from U.S. Airport

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has come under scrutiny after an inspector general’s report revealed that budget constraints led to the release of hundreds of inadmissible travelers from a U.S. airport. From 2021 to 2023, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released 383 travelers due to insufficient overnight detention space, with 168 of them failing to return for their scheduled departures.

Key Issues and Responses

The audit did not specify the airport but highlighted significant operational challenges. CBP cited a lack of funds to detain the travelers, as detaining each individual could cost up to $3,000 per night, while the agency’s budget for overtime was only $1,500 daily. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) also declined to assist, citing its own shortages of bed space and staff.

Operational Gaps and Oversight

CBP’s process for tracking released travelers was also criticized. The agency often failed to issue Notices to Appear (NTA) to many individuals, complicating efforts to monitor and ensure their return for outbound flights. ICE added these cases to its already extensive docket, which includes over 7 million migrant cases.

Contributing Factors

ICE expressed that the procedural and medical evaluations required for detention were too resource-intensive, particularly when local detention space was prioritized for higher-priority cases. Additionally, after-hours staffing was limited to one individual, complicating the ability to process these travelers.

Impact and Future Measures

The release of these travelers raises concerns about immigration control and resource allocation within DHS. The agency must balance operational demands with budgetary constraints while ensuring compliance with immigration protocols.