Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Father and Daughter in San Jacinto River

A heartbreaking incident unfolded near Houston, Texas, where the bodies of a man and his teenage daughter were recovered from the San Jacinto River. The tragic event occurred at the Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach in Crosby, a popular recreational area located approximately half an hour from Houston.

Emergency Response and Recovery Efforts

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to a distress call regarding possible drownings around 7 p.m. on Sunday. The call came from the Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach, a site known for its extensive riverfrontage and beach facilities. Sheriff Gonzalez, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stated that the victims, believed to be a father and daughter, aged approximately 38 and 14 respectively, had gone underwater and failed to resurface. Immediate action was taken by divers and marine unit boats who arrived swiftly at the scene. By Sunday night, the divers successfully recovered the body of the teenage girl. The search continued into the next morning, resulting in the recovery of the adult male’s body.

Details of the Incident

The Crosby Volunteer Fire Department released a statement on Sunday evening confirming that a male and female swimmer had gone missing from Xtreme Beach in the San Jacinto River. The Xtreme Off Road Park & Beach, known for its scenic riverfrontage, quickly became the focus of a major search and rescue operation. The exact circumstances leading to the tragic event remain unclear. Authorities have not yet provided details on how the incident occurred or what might have caused the victims’ deaths. The park, which boasts over a mile and a half of riverfrontage, is a popular destination for swimming and off-road activities. However, representatives from the park were not immediately available for comment on the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

Senior Deputy Thomas M. Gilliland emphasized that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. “We are still trying to determine how this tragic incident occurred,” Gilliland said in an email. Authorities are working diligently to piece together the events that led to the untimely deaths of the father and daughter. The community is left in mourning as they await more information from the investigation. The tragic loss of life underscores the importance of water safety and the need for vigilance in recreational areas.

This incident has prompted local authorities to review safety protocols at the park and other similar locations to prevent future tragedies. The Harris County Sheriff’s Department, along with other local agencies, continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the drownings, aiming to provide answers and closure to the grieving family and community.