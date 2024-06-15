Military Budget Boost: Senate Proposes $25 Billion Increase, House Plan Aims for Bigger Pay Hikes – Will Congress Strike a Deal?

Senate Proposes $25 Billion Boost to Military Budget: What’s Included

Military Budget: New Plan Includes Funding for Ships, Planes, and Better Living Conditions for Soldiers

According to stripes, The Senate is considering a plan to increase the budget for the military. The plan would add $25 billion to the current budget, making it $923 billion total. This would be more than the amount allowed by a law passed last year.

The extra money would be used to buy new ships, planes, and vehicles for the military. It would also help build a new submarine and a new destroyer. The plan also includes ways to make life better for soldiers, like a small pay raise and better housing and internet.

Congress to Converge on Military Budget: Senate and House Plans Set for Compromise

The Senate will vote on the plan soon. After that, they will work with the House to make a final decision. The House has its plan, which includes bigger pay raises and different ideas for making life better for soldiers. Despite some differences, Senate staff think they can work together to pass a final plan that everyone agrees on.

